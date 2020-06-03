Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the signs before 60 day law. I don’t care for your views, we know who you are for and I don’t care. No posters or signs before 60 day law. Like most of the laws in this town, just a joke!
Orchids to Rusty’s. Their remake during the forced closure is wonderful. Love the new carpet.
Onions to the remark about who killed Herman the hamster. That mystery is easy to solve. It was his owner. Shame on the stupidity involved in this sad act.
Orchids to Tom Otero at Mohave Electric. Again, you came through when I called you. You are always prompt, professional and get the job done. We really appreciate you. Nancy.
Onions to my new neighbors that don’t seem to understand that what goes on in their yard, goes on in mine too, plus throughout my house. People get louder when they drink, plus the language is so sad. Please have some consideration for your neighbors; we actually have to work in morning.
Orchids to the gal in the GED department. Thank you for taking the time to answer all my GED questions and helping me get signed up for the PCS classes!
Onions to the customer service lady. She was a bully on the phone when I tried to have a technician come look at my broken air conditioning unit. Very forceful and rude.
Orchids to the wonderful couple who returned my wallet that I had lost. Thank you Victoria and husband.
Onions to Californians who flock to Arizona to escape the oppression of the government they put in power.
Orchids to Josh of London Bridge Plumbing. We were so appreciative of your timely response to our emergency. Not only that, but your work is of the highest, professional quality, and the price was fair. We are so impressed by the whole experience that we will recommend you to others, always.
Onions to Wild E. Coyote. Only you alone knows what happened to Herman the hamster.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
