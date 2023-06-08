Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to our city government going to Phoenix for legal advice. What happen to buy local. Practice what you preach.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to our city government going to Phoenix for legal advice. What happen to buy local. Practice what you preach.
Orchids to Alex at Everclear Pool Service. When I had a recent problem with our pool equipment draining our spa, I called Everclear which in turn handed me over to their technical expert, Alex. He was familiar with our pool and after sending a couple of photographs to him, he immediately saw the obvious problem with one of the valve positions. After a couple minutes on the phone, everything was operating as it should. Kudos, Alex!
Orchids to In & Out. Great food, great service, and great pricing. Also, thanks for hiring a handicapped person. It makes me proud as I am a handicapped person, too. I was impressed by the good of a job he did. Thanks for giving others hope, too.
Orchids to Keith in the meat/fish/poultry department at Walmart for taking time from an obviously very heavy workload to help me out in looking for particular items. You went way out your way in providing excellent customer service. That really stands out, and I thank you for making my day.
Orchids to Robinson’s Automotive. That is my go-to for car maintenance and repair. Knowledgeable and helpful, they also provide a ride home and back if needed. I am so grateful.
Onions to myself for not coming to a stop on McCulloch Boulevard. All of the other cars behind me did in order to let the car being pulled over by the Lake Havasu Police, pull into Smith’s parking lot.
Onions to all of the boat operators who were out on the lake 2 June, Friday, after dark without your running lights. Do you not remember the devastating accidents we have had?
Orchid’s to Kristen and her crew at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Your support during Memorial Day is greatly appreciated.
Onions to myself for pulling in front of lady driving a burgundy sport utility vehicle on Lake Havasu Avenue. My apologies.
Onions to people who don’t tip their juice bar/smoothie girls, especially ordering multiple items and acai bowls. It’s a lot of work.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
A long and well-documented record testifies to the model behavior of Leslie Van Ho…
Last week’s near drowning of an eight-year-old girl at London Bridge Beach was a t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.