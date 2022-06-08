Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. On Saturday I was taken by ambulance to their emergency room. I must thank all staff working that day as they were all very professional and friendly. First time ever being there and it was a fantastic experience.
Orchids to our ability to rid ourselves of people that make us look like Foster Brooks. It is the only thing we have left in life. We say who is accepted and who is not. It’s a full time job and gets us out of purgatory for a few minutes.
Orchids to FOE 4299. Jim and Addie, great job on your jewelry case. Beautiful items and great prices for a very worthy cause. You are such an asset to the club. Thanks for everything you do for our club! Wish we had more volunteers like you two.
Orchids to G.R.I.T. Ultra-professional job done by G.R.I.T. Realtors, of Lake Havasu City, and their agents Alexis and Tyson. They sold my home on Palmer Drive, in just one week, exhibiting honesty, reliability, along with a strong game plan. Do not hesitate to use G.R.I.T. Realty.
Orchids to Johnny’s Auctions of Lake Havasu City. I recently sold my home quickly thanks to the experience and intrinsic knowledge of Johnny’s Estate Auctions of Lake Havasu City. What tireless and consistent expertise to liquidate the contents of my home, greatly helping its quick sale. John West and his veteran crew took over as true professionals.
Huge Orchids to Dr. Noori at Lakeside. He has truly been a blessing! Glad I was referred to him for my back pain. He has let me enjoy time with my grandkids again. He takes the time to listen and is truly a wonderful doctor.
Onions to USPS delivery. Learn to read numbers on the mail and then put the mail in the mailbox with the same number.
Onions to family members who don’t listen, then blame you for their adverse outcome.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunews.com.
