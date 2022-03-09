Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jim and Addie from our club. You always go above and beyond to keep our club running smooth and always with a smile and great attitude. You are an asset and greatly appreciated. Keep up the good work! Thank you from so many members.
Onions to the law enforcers. If they keep giving murderers plea deals, Lake Havasu City will soon look like New York City. It’s time they stop their woke BS.
Orchids to Dustin at Air Control Home Systems. During our recent air and furnace check, he was very thorough and knowledgeable about our systems. Dustin took the time to explain the results of his inspection and made us feel comfortable with his expertise.
Orchids to Havasu Auto Care DMA Group, Incorporated, for saving the day - again. Phantom draw on our battery. Who would have thought of the hidden vanity light on the visor! Thanks!
Orchids (and non-sleepy poppies) to the entire cast and crew of “The Wizard of Oz.” I have seen many many Oz performances and this ranks up in the top three. The munchkins were especially Oz-some! Thank you for such a great show. From A True Oz Fan (TOTO2).
Orchids to the Lions Club for supplying dog poop bags at the London Bridge Beach dog park by the Channel. Please consider putting a link on your website for dog park donations to help defray the cost of the bags.
Onions to the selfish people taking all the doggie doo bags at the dog park by the channel. Bags are put there one day; next day they’re gone. The bags are for use at the dog park, not your home! Take only what you need on that day.
Orchids to Eric the custodian at Thunderbolt Middle School. We appreciate all your hard work in keeping our school safe and clean way to go!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
