Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the flooring place. I went in and spoke with young lady who informed us she would have to have the manager call us in regards to the situation. Two days later still no call. Poor customer service! I will no longer bring my business to you. By the way word of mouth goes a long way in this town.
Onions to the person pointing out that a man in the group may be lying about his hip(s) being titanium. You need a life. I would be impressed enough that he was walking, who cares how. The only reliable source besides the gentleman, would be his doctor. Find something else more worthy of gossip
Orchids to the good looking guy with the big dog driving the military truck near the pharmacy. You can be my big dog any day.
Orchids to Jason in the electronics department at Walmart. Jason did an excellent job to facilitate my purchase. His explanations were understandable and greatly appreciated. Exceptional customer service!
Orchards to Havasu Primary Care. We got our vaccinations there and want to compliment them on their excellent service during a trying time. The staff was friendly and very professional. They made the experience extremely comfortable. Thank you.
Orchids to Dillon, who serenaded customers at La Vita Dolce recently. For such a young man his piano skills are superb! His song choices matched the age of the customers and was delightful. Truly appreciated the experience.
Orchids to my pal Bob. He’s finally moving. Everyone needs a friend like Bob. He contributed to my divorce by countless means. Bob led us to financial ruin. He borrowed Meg’s car and wrecked it. The man introduced me to beer. Hate to see Bob leave but it’s well past time. What will I do without him?
Orchids to the three people heading for the ATM at Ban of America who took the time to bless me with a smile as they passed by my car. I was having a bad day. Their smiles brightened my day and my week. I hope we are soon back to this being an everyday moment of humans sharing and caring.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
