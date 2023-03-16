Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Johnny’s auction house. When my ex-husband died suddenly and I was given the overwhelming task of cleaning out all of his things, Johnny and Violet came out and brought such ease and comfort to the entire crazy situation. Later, when the money came in, I was very pleasantly surprised! They really get a ginormous orchid from me.
Onions to labs who only call first names. I watched several elderly men named David get up at least three times to find out it wasn’t them. Last names aren’t usually too difficult and using them would be an act of kindness.
Orchids to the lab client who said he gives his name as Ichabod so he doesn’t have to get up three times. It was a pleasant wait with your witty rapport! Your wife said it’s been 59 years of fun! Here’s to many more! Thank you!
Onions to Lake Havasu Senior Center folks who treat first-timers as unwelcome. All of the empty seats were “saved,” so I was forced to eat alone in a corner. Havasu friendly?
Orchids to registered nurse Stephanie in the emergency room at Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was with us from “intake” to “discharge”. We so appreciated your care. Orchids also to physician assistant Brian also in the emergency room, who diagnosed my mother’s cracked rib. Also, as always, the fire department team.
Orchids to Matt of Juan’s Garage Door Services. I came home late to discover my opener was not working. Saturday morning Matt came out and did a first rate job! Quick, clean, and on time!
