Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all at Safeway and fellow shoppers for helping me today. I had my wallet stolen and one of the checkers I know paid for my groceries. I will pay it forward by giving a donation to our food bank here in Lake Havasu City.
Onions and shame to whomever stole my wallet at Safeway today. Keep the money and put my wallet in a mail box please.
Orchids to Dustin at Air Control for the great service he provided when conducting an air and heat tune up. He was not only professional and knowledgeable, but also explained the process thoroughly. We will definitely use Air Control again.
Onions to our cable company. You know that great big Social Security raise we seniors got? Well your price increase took every penny of it. Enjoy it while you can. I’ll be first in line for the new company coming to town.
Onions to big business corporations and the petroleum suppliers for raising their prices for no obvious reason! As of March 3, nothing has changed. There are no shortages, yet these corporations jack up their prices, merely on speculation. Big corporation greed! Shame, Shame!
Orchids to Curb Appeal! Excellent company and employees! The quality of their work is impressive! Paul and Lori.
Orchids to Advanced Garage Cabinets and Coatings for our new cabinets. Great service and install. Delivered and installed as you quoted. Nice to do business with a great company.
Orchids to all at Discount Tire here in Lake Havasu City. I love being able to go in and get my tires checked for proper air pressure any time of the day without an appointment. What a very valuable service to keep us safe on the road.
Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.