Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all you litterbugs! Why trash up this beautiful town by being so lazy that you cannot even throw away your trash or keep unwanted items on the curb that are so gross, no one will ever take them. Spend the money and get them hauled away! Sad.
Onions to our hospital for not being the first to offer the covid shot. I waited five weeks then went somewhere else. The shot was given all over town but not at our hospital. Not good for our hospital to be last or nothing at all.
Orchids to Tony at Liska’s Apothecary and all the girls who need to be recognized. The group is wonderful to work with, kind, know who you are and go out of the way to help you.
Orchids to the person alerting all to the fact that you should not use a Tens Unit in the bathtub. I’m sure the very few people that did not know that battery operated devices should not come in contact with water are appreciative. Although, it is common sense and you blamed the wrong person.
Onions to those complaining about delayed paperwork and their vaccinations. it was not a people problem but a technical computer issue of provider, county and state not speaking the same language.
Orchids to all the full-time residents of Havasu. We are the ones who truly keep this city going and you can’t help but notice that in the hotter months the paper has mostly orchids and very few onions. Keep positive my friends!
Orchids and onions to the city of Lake Havasu. Orchids for allowing the Havasu Deuces to stage cars on McCulloch Boulevard. Onions for not allowing Desert Storm to stage the boats on McCulloch. Still trying to figure that one out.
Onions to man claiming our family coat of arms is his. Ann donated that sweater to a local charity. She forgot to remove the crest. You may keep the garment, but the embroidered crest must be removed. You are disrespecting our good family name by wearing this garment into local bars and taverns.
