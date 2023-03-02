Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the ladies at Red Rock/Metro Tax for preparing my state and federal tax returns and E-filing both. Excellent service and knowledge. I already have my state return in the bank and federal return pending deposit. Everyone I dealt with were very informative and knowledgeable at a reasonable price.
Onions to the local fast food business for changing the buns. I am surprised that you don’t have more complaints.
Orchids to Breakwater Grill for an outstanding Havasis luncheon! Excellent service, delicious food and the Havasis ladies never cease to bring joy to our community!
Orchids to John at Arby’s. Although he appeared to be learning the registers, he was calm and friendly with each customer despite working alone during the busy lunch rush. Thanks!
Orchids to Bradley Ford. We love our new F150 Lariat. Our salesman, John, was great. Nathan, in finance, was nice and very helpful. Dante, in the accessories department, came in on his day off to install a bed liner for us. The parts department staff is great also. I recommend buying your next vehicle there.
Orchids to Frontier Skin and Cancer. My experience there was amazing! Dr. Martin was so welcoming and all of the staff were very nice and very patient. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience during my procedure! I couldn’t thank them enough!
Orchids to Mike Delaney and the city for a total of 16 awesome pickleball courts. We are so grateful for this beautiful place to play and for all of the friendships we have forged with other Lake Havasu City residents as well as visitors from all over the United States and Canada.
Orchids to the pancake breakfast fundraiser. What a great idea to donate money while eating a delicious breakfast!
