Orchids to the entire staff at the local emergency room after I had a long stay. Also, Orchids to Tracy and Chris in nursing. Your kindness will long be remembered. Keep up the good team work. I nominate you all for an award. Grateful from Wisconsin.
Orchids to Jason and Kyle for doing such a great job on painting my house. We love the color. All of our neighbors say it looks like a brand new house. Great job, guys!
Onions to the medical provider place. Services continue to go downhill and the receptionist is a snowflake.
Orchids to Sara our server at Legendz Sport Bar for excellent service, a beautiful smile and a great personality this winter! We look forward to returning to this beautiful city every winter. Gary and Holly
Onions to me and anyone else buying American flags made in China.
Onions to the long-haired arrogant man playing Frisbee with his two black dogs off-leash at Cypress park Sunday while soccer games were going on!
Orchids to John and Melody It was so nice to meet such a lovely couple. I find it so unusual that your mom and my husband went to the same schools around a year of each other in California. Never had we been so surprised that you picked up our tab. Thank you!
Orchids to La Michoacana. I recommend everyone to stop in and try them. They have the best ice cream and other desserts. Plus, they have so many flavors to choose from. Thanks for offering something different.
Orchids to Liam of A-1 Vending. Best customer service in town! Keep up the good work, Liam.
