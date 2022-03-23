Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Aurulue (I hope that is spelled right) for the great service at BlondZee’s Friday for our club meeting. You were short staff and overwhelmed by our large group and you were super nice and very attentive. Thank you for the great service. The cherry cobbler was excellent.
Orchids to HRMC nurses Aaron, Sarah and other attendants on the 3rd floor who took care of me while I was there from the ER. They were professional, courteous, caring and kind. Made me feel good under the circumstances. Jerry.
Onions to the event coordinator. Drinking like a fish, rude to my brother who was there to work, and couldn’t even tip. Hope you enjoyed those 6-8 beers. You’re a drunken embarrassment.
Orchids to Shugrue’s once again for great food and service for our 3rd Tuesday luncheon! Diane and Jessica, amazing servers for 86 ladies!
Orchids to Ryan. He is a great cook and willing to make last minute adjustment for one lady’s meal. I believe Makai shares some of the credit for last minute request as well.
Onions to an internet provider. Trip after trip, I paid the bill and got a receipt but it was never posted on their side. if you call, it’s a never-ending pit to purgatory. Every person we asked had the same experience. Does anyone have a good experience? I would like to know if this is normal.
Orchids to the fritter maker at Bashas’ for increasing the quantity. I Love ‘em.
Orchids to Jessica and Harriet at Burgers by the Bridge. We went for Valentine’s Day dinner. As usual, the special of salad, beef Wellington, mashed potatoes, carrots and cheese cake were amazing! Jessica, our server, was amazing as well! Thank you for a wonderful evening!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.