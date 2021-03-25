Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to one good thing about Lake Havasu City: getting a different designation. LHC wouldn’t be lumped in with all of Mohave County.
Orchids to the vampires. It’s called the weather and ours is particularly unique due to our position in the surrounding mountains. Do research before moving to an unfamiliar climate, and enjoy July and August!
Onions to guy going around town saying he was voted Havasu’s best mechanic. Dad always said you can tell the lousiest mechanic in a shop, by the size of toolbox they own. Bigger the box - the worse they are. A friend said this man’s box is the biggest that can be had. Need I say more?
Orchids to Calvary Church for sponsoring the CrossRoads car show on Saturday at SARA Park. All the effort and hard work to make this happen did not go unnoticed.
Onions to several “yarn spinners” in our group. For two years now, one member claims to be an international playboy. Another gal says she dated Howard Hughes. Why is it that some of us have to make our past seem more glamorous than they were?
Orchids to Hava Landscape for making our front and backyard beautiful! I highly recommend this landscape company, they do the most beautiful landscaping. They work very hard and are such nice, polite people. We are so happy with our new landscaping! Thank you!
Onions to those who said they’d come, yet didn’t show for my son’s wedding dinner. We ended up with 70 leftover hot dogs and buns. Had I known you weren’t coming, I wouldn’t have purchased so many. It’s more than rude when invitees pull this stunt. Others told me they’ve had it happen as well.
Orchids to the street oiling on our desert cul-de-sac. Good city maintenance to beat the summer heat.
Onions to the road crew who leaves out the traffic cones along Acoma Boulevard and Pima Avenue. They jut out too far into the road way. I have had several near misses in my SUV.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
