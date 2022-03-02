Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Elks Lodge and all they bring to our community. As a winter visitor it’s wonderful to see the same smiling face of multi-tasker cocktail waitress and bartender Marti Rae again this year! Marti, we appreciate you! Lois and John N.D.
Onions to the greed that has found Lake Havasu City. The annual fireworks convention was charging parking fees of $5 Thursday and Sunday, with Friday and Saturday being $10, which is 100% markup from the last convention. When we went on Sunday, we were told it was $10 and that was the price every night except Thursday. With that, there was a 22 minute show. This money does not go to charity anymore either.
Orchids to the nice cocktail waitress, Marti, for taking the time to tell us all the exciting things to do here in your lovely town of Lake Havasu City. She deserves a big pat on the back and thank you for her excellent service skills and that always smile. We will be back to look you up next time around.
Dick and Orveen from Minnesota.
Orchids to your car getting peed on. Many of us are laughing because it’s karma. You’re haughty, selfish, a gossiper, rude and need to get off your high horse. You’re not pleasant to work with.
Onions to servers and bartenders who table steal. You only care about money. Your true nature is selfishness. Hope someone pees on your car again.
Orchids to the guys at Discount Auto. In at 8 a.m., out at 8:28 a.m. Great job.
Orchids to Chuck’s Carburetor and Fuel Shop. Great service when I stopped in without an appointment.
Onions to the Sunday swap meet for allowing such hateful political vendors. Is it really necessary?
