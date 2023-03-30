Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to GraceArts Live’s “The Producers”! It was so good and the acting, singing and dancing was beyond amazing! We truly love the shows! Thank you!
Huge orchids to the big band concert at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center, and also to the flutists. An onion was not the reason I had a tear in my eye while they were playing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Such talent our little town has!
Onions to the staff at a mini mart. You are the worst! You are so rude. Get a new job if you hate that one so much!
Onions to the out-of-control rattlesnakes. Whomever is letting them out of their cages this time of year, please stop! Everyone I hear is talking about how the rattlesnakes are out this time of year and they are hungry. Can the owners please feed these snakes? Talk about animal cruelty!
Onions to the restaurant that shortened the happy hour menu. You raised the prices but lowered the amount of shrimp in the happy hour menu. We loved the place but won’t be back. Too many other good happy hours restaurants in town. Bummer.
Orchids to Andrew at Whiz Kid Computer Services. After four months of working to get my email with a personal domain to sync between my phone and computer, I took it to Andrew at the Whiz Kid. In approximately a half hour, he had the problem solved and he solved other issues, also.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Senior Center tax preparers. They are all very organized and professional!
Orchids to the drivers who wait for all of us morning walkers to cross the street.
Re Onions to the out-of-control rattlesnakes. Whomever is letting them out of their cages this time of year, please stop!
There is not much you can do about them unless you have a box of rattlesnake feed in your pantry. It is available at Smith's and Albertson's and they really like the stuff. Put a small bowl of it out for them, with another bowl of milk, and they will be forever grateful. They will also leave you alone once they know that you are sympathetic to their starvation.
Saturday is the National "Adopt a starving rattlesnake" Day. What a perfect time to make peace with these harmless little critters.
