Orchids to GraceArts Live’s “The Producers”! It was so good and the acting, singing and dancing was beyond amazing! We truly love the shows! Thank you!

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Re Onions to the out-of-control rattlesnakes. Whomever is letting them out of their cages this time of year, please stop!

There is not much you can do about them unless you have a box of rattlesnake feed in your pantry. It is available at Smith's and Albertson's and they really like the stuff. Put a small bowl of it out for them, with another bowl of milk, and they will be forever grateful. They will also leave you alone once they know that you are sympathetic to their starvation.

Saturday is the National "Adopt a starving rattlesnake" Day. What a perfect time to make peace with these harmless little critters.

