Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the onions about storage at homes. We are retired and live next to one such home. We want to update our home but the real estate agent said why update it when it won’t pay off while you live next to a home like that? It’s hard to sell, so why do anything for no gain.
Onions to the homeless who need to return to the state where they once upon a time earned an income and paid taxes. We, the taxpayers here, can’t afford to take care of all the sick, lame and lazy who come here and stand on the corners begging for money to supply their bad habits. Give them a bus ticket back to California.
Onions to the nail salons in town that ask for tips in cash. Banks have closed and it isn’t easy to just have cash on you. And why do you suddenly need tips in cash? Do you not want to pay your taxes like the rest of us? Stop asking for cash, it’s rude and a burden on your customers.
Onions to the person who still feels we have an issue with the ballots and the school. Maybe just spend more time running your monthly Tuesday group. Nothing was tweaked and the rich do not pay their fair share.
Orchids to JR, Tyler and Chris Domoszlay at Discount Tire for keeping me safe on the road after discovering a nail in my left rear tire. You have a very loyal customer from now on.
Orchids to Monique at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. I needed a new taillight and she installed it for me at no charge. I tipped her for her time anyway. Great customer service.
Onions to the store that won’t let you order some items for curb-side pickup, but the same items are available for in-store shopping or delivery for a fee. Kind of defeats the purpose of doing a curb-side Pickup.
Orchids to Food City pharmacy. Great prices and great customer service. Thank you!
