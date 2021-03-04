Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to workers for using words such as: fat, obese, chubby, plumper, full-figured, and tub of lard to describe many of our customers. I too am a large person. It hurts! Similar hateful language regarding a person’s sexual orientation was banished. What should we be called? “Rotund” is nice.
Orchids to the veterans and VA nurse that came to my rescue when I fell off the curb in front of the VA clinic. No better place to fall then in front of a bunch of veterans. You know they will help. Huck Henderson
Orchids to Sunrise Pharmacy and the staff who run their vaccine program so efficiently and caring. Great pharmacy and great people.
Onions to the former customer going around bad mouthing me about a bad “Doo.” Ma’am, there’s no way I can perform miracles! You didn’t have ample hair for the style you wanted. I did my best working with what resembled fine steel wool. May I suggest either a wig or hat?
Orchids to the staff of Discount Tire. They repaired my tire and removed the small screw that was lodged in it. Appreciated the fast, friendly service.
Orchids to Stacey’s Southside Grill and the Tuesday Open Mic. It was fun to watch local talent at any age group share their love for music.
Orchids to Sunrise Pharmacy. The covid shot was received after a short wait. Arrived to professional, efficient, extremely friendly and courteous atmosphere. Comfortable experience. Thank you.
Orchids to my neighbors on Saddleback-Saratoga. Thanks for taking pictures and reporting me to the health department. I fed the quails and doves, not pigeons. Pigeons were roosting. But in our county all birds are pigeons. Your actions show your character. Live and let live, Love your neighbors as yourself and MYOB.
Orchids to Dr. Lange and vet staff for making our Max’s transition peaceful. We appreciate your compassion. Bivins family.
Orchids to all the winter visitors! We would rather have you here than the arrogant Californians who come on weekends to spread the virus.
