Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to the middle school food servers. As professional, certified food handlers, they prepare and serve more than 500 wholesome meals at breakfast and lunch to the 7th and 8th grades. Having dined there often, I can say it is all fresh, nutritious, delicious, inexpensive, and served with a warm smile!

2
2
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.