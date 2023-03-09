Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the middle school food servers. As professional, certified food handlers, they prepare and serve more than 500 wholesome meals at breakfast and lunch to the 7th and 8th grades. Having dined there often, I can say it is all fresh, nutritious, delicious, inexpensive, and served with a warm smile!
Onions to so many animals being found wandering the streets of our city. If you don’t want your pet, take it directly to the shelter. If you want your pet, keep it leashed when opening the door. Keep your pets safe! Your pets depend on you.
Orchids to everyone who is exercising or doing some type of movement every day. Your health is everything. Once you lose it, it’s difficult if not impossible, to get back. Take a walk, lift small weights, do arm chair aerobics with YouTube. You have the power!
Onions to the road leading into the private recreational facility and the parking lot.
Onions to the people making a right turn on a red light at State Route 95 and Mulberry. I saw two in one day. I almost got hit by one who then turned left on Lake Havasu Avenue. Where are the police when you need them?
Orchids to Patsy at the UPS store. Customer service at its best; lots of gold stars and happy faces. Thanks again, Patsy. Candace.
Orchids to the musical tribute bands in concerts at Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Why spend money to go to Laughlin or Las Vegas when you have such great talent coming right to you here in town? Great seating and lots of parking in a wonderful smoke free and secure location.
Onions to those who play soccer at Cypress on Sundays. You left so much trash it was terrible.
