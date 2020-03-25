Another beautiful day Havasu...
Orchids to the pharmacies staying open and to the staff for being so kind and helpful. Thanks to Safeway for delivering my meds to us when I could not leave my house. You are a blessing.
Onions to the city that declares an emergency yet continues to “ play like you mean it! “
Orchids to the stores that are providing special hours for the senior population. It is not your fault. Panic buyers and hoarders have messed up the supply chain. Thanks for being part of the solution instead of the problem.
Huge onions to the hospital worker at the bar every night. Not understanding how a health professional can validate not social distancing when your around hospital workers and, or patients daily. Does the hospital not have any policy for its employees? Your lack of professionalism is literally sickening
Onions to the panic buyers and hoarders. Not one hint of possible supply problems. Enjoy your 15 jars of spaghetti sauce.
Orchids to the city for declaring a state of emergency.
Onions to visitors who bought up all our groceries and then headed out of town to points north with your motor homes and travel trailers packed to the gunwales with our necessities. Find a new town to terrorize next year!
Orchids to the local restaurants and bars for closing during this crisis to prevent community spread!
Onions to the ones who have not listened to our president of no more then 10 for a gathering. Drink at home people!
Orchids to Stacey at Havasu Lanes. Your smile, shining eyes, kind words always make me feel special. I will you so much when the league is over.
Orchids to our excellent server Jacob at Cha Bones. His smile never left his face. He was courteous polite and very attentive. With the Swap Meet and the Bluegrass Festival crowd, plus normal Sunday guests in a very busy restaurant, he did an amazing job.
