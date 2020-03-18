Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Trevor from On Point Satellite and Wiring. He wall mounted our 65” television and added a new electrical wall outlet so everything is behind the television no visible cable’s or box, clean look. Thanks
Onions to the onion about bicyclists. Rotary park multiuse path is for all to enjoy, walkers and bicyclists alike, just as are all multiuse pathways. If you and yours walk two to four abreast you are obstructing the flow and causing a hazard. Pay attention and stop jawing so much and you’ll be fine. This message brought to you by a senior bicyclist.
Onions to the city for allowing another 200 plus homes to be built on the island, that means at least 400 more cars, a possible 200 more boats and who knows how many more all terrain vehicles. Hey, it’s all about the almighty dollar, isn’t it?
Orchids to the Orchid for mail carrier Bonnie. I’ll see your Bonnie and raise you a Nancy. Also a hard working fantastic carrier with a great personality.
Onions to the only guy running around town for photo ops but doesn’t pay his bills. What a sham. Shame on you.
A big shout out to Rey DeLeon of Lake Havasu Properties for being our awesome realtor. Dan and Melissa at Academy Mortgage and Mardel of Chicago Title. You all helped with a concurrent closings and helped us reach our goals. Thank you all!
Onions to those assuming all agree with your rhetoric just because we choose not to engage in your hate talk. Vote! Now more than ever.
Orchids to Dr. Kutil and staff at Novak Animal care. Thank you for taking good care of Pickles. We really appreciate you taking the time to treat him. He is feeling much better.
Onions to the cable company. Every six months you have doubled charged me. Saying you have missed posted my payments to a different account. I have spent numerous hours and time in your office trying to fix this problem
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.