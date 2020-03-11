Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the City for planning teen break cow tongue football. Totally disgusting and disrespectful to an animal that provides us with food. Grossly unsanitary as well to be throwing around raw meat. What are you barbaric people thinking? Wouldn’t send my child there!
Orchids to our community leaders for the great responses in making Lake Havasu more accessible. The ADA turns 30 this summer, and your renewed commitment to this growth opportunity is truly refreshing.
Onions to the restaurant that ignored a single female 20 minutes before bringing a menu. A threesome of two men and a woman were seated after me, as well as another couple, and they got waited on immediately! My tip was probably more than theirs. Feels bad enough going out by myself. Sad experience!
Orchids to Karin at Bradley Collision Center for her outstanding and professional service provided me in the incident involving repairing the damage to my car by a “hit and run” allegedly by an impaired driver. A bright young lady that knows her stuff! Bill
Orchids to Mike and his crew at APC Authentic Painting. Easy to work with and a great job done on time. We will recommend to friends.
Onions to Havasu restaurants that sell you a gift card and when you go to use it they tell you their computers are down and you have to pay with cash or credit card. It has happened more than once. Computers worked to take my credit card just not their gift card.
Orchids to Rick Clark, Bill and Linda. Two manifolds and “I’m On The Road Again”. You’re my place to go!
Onions to the idiot who yelled at me at the Smith’s gas pump on Friday to shut my door on the drivers side. I had to open it to see so I could push the button to open the gas tank and to get out of the car. Plus the woman who was with you gave me dirty looks when I pulled up. You are a Jerk! Go back to your state.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
