Onions to the Onion-giver about the speed limit. Most streets in our city have a speed limit of 25 mph. The largest portion of streets away from State Route 95 are 35 miles per hour. Signs are posted; read them. Stop driving in your rearview mirror!
Orchids to knowing we do not have to renew our visas to stay in our wonderful paradise Lake Havasu City. We are Americans through and through and love the fact that we welcome the Canadians. Remember, you are guest in our country so be nice or leave.
Orchids to Christian Strang, salesperson at Lake Havasu City Anderson Toyota. He is very knowledgeable of all vehicles, friendly and considerate. He provided phenomenal training on all components of the vehicle and allows me to contact him with any questions on any system. I am now a proud owner of a new Toyota!
Orchids to A1 Garage Doors. They are my angels! My garage door would not open. The young gentleman came out on Saturday, just a few days after I called them. In no time at all, my garage door was working. So absolutely different than most businesses here in town that take weeks to get things done! Fabulous!
Orchids to the three teens, namely Jolene, who playfully, but respectfully, bantered about that all four of us bore the nickname either of Jo or Joe while we waited in line to place our orders at Chipotle Mexican Grill. Preceding me and upon finishing and receiving their meals, I was informed they were paying for my order. It made for a good jovial time and truly, this old fossil’s day. In their hands society’s future is safe. Parents, be proud. Joe
Orchids to Anthony Lafayette for his quick response to our broken air conditioner! Excellent same- day customer service. Onions to the Air conditioning repair service that gave us a faulty part twice and eight days to even respond.
