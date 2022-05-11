Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to staying at home to eat. Bad enough we have restaurants using the pandemic, inflation, and high gas prices to skyrocket the cost of a meal. Now we have servers telling us to stay home if we can’t tip them 20%. If we stay home you get zero tip.
Orchids to John at El Pollo Loco. He always gives the best customer service!
Orchids to the young couple who paid for our coffee at The Human Bean. Thank you so much. We will pay it forward!
Onions to people who bring their dogs into the dog park that are non-neutered. These dogs are very aggressive and pose a danger to other dogs and people. The sign at the park is very clear that this is against the rules. Please stop bringing your dogs to the dog park until they’ve been neutered.
Onions to the local club. You lived up to your reputation of cliqueness, pettiness and small mindedness. My wife and I tried to enjoy ourselves, but it was just one small group sniping another all night. I think you guys need new leadership. I know we won’t be back and we are a part of a long line!
Orchids to Republic Service. We decided to clean out our garage and called Republic Service to schedule a pick-up date that they could take all of our large, unwanted junk. They came when they said they would and it was completely free! Easy to schedule, easy to get it done. Great job!
Orchids to Lisa at Smith’s Food and Grocery. You do a great job. You and your baggage clerk are awesome and make a great team. Keep up the good work!
Onions to the guy in white pickup truck. You were on your phone the entire time I was behind you on Acoma Boulevard. I know you were probably working, but best to put that down or pull over to talk. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
