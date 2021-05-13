Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havashoes on McCulloch, for expertise in fitting me with the proper Xelereo orthopedic sandals and tennis shoes. I am walking much better.
Orchids to Jose and everyone at Anderson Toyota for efficient, professional service. I was dreading taking my car in for some recalls, but they were great. I made the appointment. They took my car exactly when they said they would. It was completed when they said it would be. They even washed it!
Onions to the restaurant who is so money hungry. Not only have they raised all of the prices, the dinner salads that came with your dinner, are now an extra $5 if you want one. Not a good way to keep your customers.
Onions to the food joint serving coffee in cups with no handles. I’ve warned you people several times. I suffered from severe frostbite on all fingers while I was living in Montana. They’re now highly sensitive to hot and cold. When that burning cup slides through them into my lap don’t say I didn’t warn you!
Orchids to my neighbors: Damien, Cheryl and Shirley for immediately helping me and calling 911 when I fell outside. Orchids to the friendly help of the dire department, ambulance crew and hospital personnel.
Orchids to Angelina’s Italian Restaurant. Excellent food, great atmosphere with a very courteous/happy staff. A real pleasure and our favorite.
Onions to jerk California drivers who blow through red lights and stop signs in our town. Go back to California or learn how to be respectful citizens of our community. Will the city hire more traffic officers? Easy increase to the revenue, it’s like shooting ducks in a barrel!
Orchids to the extended warranty. I had the pool in the trunk drained and the microwave relocated to the center console. We’ll be good for another 50k now.
Onions to crotchety neighbors worrying about license plates. Maybe your neighbor owns property in both states! You’re not the police, Mrs. Kravits!
