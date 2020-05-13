Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to those ignorant blokes and dames refusing to wear masks where they’re asked to, doing so in the name of “freedom.” I’ll be that old fellow in the same room or restaurant as you, smoking under the same guise, “freedom.” Touche’ my air-polluting friends. Touche.’
Onions to whomever complained about the fire department response. As a former company officer, I can say from experience that we want all possible help until the extent of the fire is determined and we are sure no lives are in danger. My Battalion chiefs would gladly pull hose to help with the attack and save lives.
Orchids to the sane reasonable folks that know shelter in place. Wearing a mask has nothing to do with depriving one of their constitutional rights, it has to do with common sense and safety for all.
Onions to the bar that opened early and had a crowd of people. I hope you haven’t caused a cluster. Also, it’s very unfair to owners, like me, who play by the rules, who gave you special treatment. Your ignorance is palatable. Our cases are increasing, hopefully it’s not your customers’ funeral.Totally irresponsible.
Orchids to Direct TV technicians Charles and Anthony for their prompt and efficient work.
Onions to the dog breeders who constantly allow their dogs to bark all day and early morning. Try training them instead of swearing at them to “shut up.” You are the guilty ones not the dogs.
Orchids to the River Medical Team who worked on me and transported me to the ER. From the dispatcher Heather Marquess Hayes to the three that worked on me, Stevie Trevett, Chris Piper, and Jade. You made a scary situation a lot easier for me. Thank you! Kelly Bolten.
Onions to the exorbitantly raised prices at the grocery store after the remodel. I could not get several items I used to get. No more one-stop shopping.
Orchids to Karen and Betty. I ran out of two colors part-way through an embroidery project. They kindly shared skeins from their sewing baskets, so I could stay safer at home. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
