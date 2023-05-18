Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Innovative Primary Care Clinic of Lake Havasu City. If you need medical care, there is never a waiting period here and the people are great. Try it, you’ll like it! Loida, the family nurse practitioner, is very knowledgeable and is very attentive.
Onions to the new owner for changing the prices at the local coffee house. It will never be the same to me, time to move on!
Onions to “loyalty” cards that do not cover digital coupons. Many locals, who most need cost savings on essential groceries, cannot afford smart phones either. Digital coupons are just another perk for the already affluent. Frustrating for those who can’t afford a smart phone.
Orchids to Dr. Noori at Lakeside Spine and Pain. Best referral for back pain I’ve ever had. He really knows his stuff, I’m so pleased to get my life back! Thank you, Dr. Noori.
Onions to my neighbors who were supposed to track my USPS delivery. I had been expecting a very important package while I was out of town, but when it was delivered, my neighbors dropped the ball! It sat there for three days. I am lucky it wasn’t stolen. Good neighbors, good friends, lousy USPS delivery trackers.
Orchids to Lauren at Sonora Quest Laboratory. She is always friendly and goes out of her way to help you. Very professional. Thank you, Lauren, I wish there were more folks like you out there.
Orchids to Tom and Jeff of Landscape and Yard Restoration. Your work is always great. Desert landscaping is hard to make look natural, but you are both the best at it! Bob and Lynn.
Orchids to Pool Biz for the great job of installing our new pool equipment. Your employees were polite and professional. We tell everyone about your company. Also, thank you to Cindy in the office for her help.
Orchids to Crown Ace Hardware on Sweetwater. They are always professional and pleasant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.