Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Amber Kennedy for being the most amazing photographer. Her work never disappoints and she’s always there when you need her. Thanks Amber for helping us preserve those treasured moments in time.
Orchids to Vicki McKee and the staff of Four Clovers for making Havasis Hats and Horses such a success. Kudos to server, Samantha and her adorable daughter! You both were amazing!
Orchids to our home grown DJ Sandman who is the resident DJ at Golden Nugget Rush Lounge. My friends and I went to Laughlin and saw the marquee with his picture, and we partied. Way to go, homeboy!
Orchids to the wonderful Mother’s Day Brunch at Cha Bones! Great food and ending with a beautiful rose? Thank you, also, to you Jacob.
Onions to the lady wearing the gray Adidas shirt at Planet Fitness Monday who used several machines yet never wiped down any of them after using. I guess those signs are for everyone but you? Did you not notice everyone else cleaning the machines?
Orchids to Dr. Aaron Amacher and the entire staff (both sides) at Barnet-Dulaney and Perkins Eye Center. My cataract surgery was over in less then 10 minutes. No pain and they really care about your well being. Highly recommend them.
Onions to people who brings their dogs to Rotary Park. Every day, someone walks their dog and ignores the sign that states “no dogs allowed”. If you tell the city ordinance, they look in your face and without a fine they just ignore it. Today, I was told “This is my service dog” but without a license, could not prove it.
Orchids to Dianne Clemenson-Hatfield. A fearsome advocate for all who are in need. You’re an amazing person and this city is so lucky to have you! Thanks for all you do.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(1) comment
There is no standard of proof or license requirement for a service animal. And in fact you are probably breaking federal law in asking about it.
