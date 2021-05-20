Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to pianist for honoring the deceased’s wishes, by discreetly playing “Another One Bites the Dust” at his memorial service. Not all in attendance saw the humor. Jimbo’s family should be ashamed for allowing it. The crazy man wanted dancing ladies as well but at least they didn’t go that far!
Orchids to Tammy at Arizona Desert Dermatology, she goes above and beyond to help me. She’s my guardian angel. My family and I thank you so very much
Orchids to Sarah, Dave and Ralph at Dave’s Appliance for fixing my 20-year-old refrigerator.
Orchids to whomever is responsible for adjusting the speed limit in Rotary Park to a reasonable speed and eliminating that sign that greeted visitors with a frown face as they entered the park. Much appreciated.
Orchids to John and Bill for the installation of the pool cover for our pool and spa. What kind and thoughtful neighbors to this new owner. Joe
Onions to the person that thinks 34 or 35 degrees in a freezer is a correct temperature. Freezing is 32 degrees or below, the correct freezer temp. is 0 degrees. If the door is frosted on the inside it is because some idiot stood there too long with the door open. Physics 101 would help you.
Onions to the homeless house. You give tours and everyone knows the location, so it is not “safe.” The people have parties and are just happy to have shelter.
Orchids to the wound care center for taking great care of my heel. Dr. McDonald and the entire staff: Amber, Matt Jamie, Chris and Frances. Kudos
Orchids to Johnny’s Auction. If anyone has items to sell to make some good money I suggest going to John. We made a lot of money off of things we had no idea of the value! They can find the buyers for unique items.
Onions to the drive-through coffee shop. Out of all the coffee places I’ve ever been to this one is the worst. I go there so often and get the same rude treatment and I’m not the only one.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
