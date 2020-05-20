Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to me, Earl Hawk. It was I who caused Herman hamster’s demise, not Hootie Owl. Hootie must have gotten his indigestion from sneaking into the chili contest.
Orchids to my French friend who gave me a new pet to take Herman the hamster’s place, thank you. I just love little Pepe LePew, his black fur and white stripes really make him unique. He likes his little pepe leash and is learning very fast, but wow can he fart. Lets hope Pepe stays safe out back.
Onions to officials who value control of quagga mussels over precautions to avoid citizens exposure to the virus from boat visitors.
Orchids to my Diamondbacks. One month into the season and they are still undefeated.
Onions to our city for citting someone for taking down the city trees that the city never takes care of. Weeds and overgrown trees, that’s what our town looks like. Yes, I did say town because it wants to be a city but will never grow up.
Orchids to the Blue Chair for making their curbside service so easy.
Onions to the dental lab. The owner is only interested in the big bucks from the dentists and doesn’t want to help the locals. You would think with dentist offices being closed that a business owner wouldn’t turn away a customer who is paying cash!
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. The doctors, nurses, aids and entire staff on three west for making my recent unexpected stay comfortable. You all did an amazing job of making me feel safe and well taken care of despite having to be isolated from my family and friends. Linda S. from N.D.
Onions to the idiots. I had the coronavirus in early January. I am a pre-school teacher. During January, I had kids going home daily for weeks, five to six a day. High fevers, coughing and home for two weeks. Some were terribly ill. Not til March did you realize covid was here. Seriously!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.