Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to my saguaro cactus falling over recently. Onions for having to pay someone a lot of money for carting it off!
Onions to people who walk into stores, fill their carts and just walk out. You are causing prices to go up everywhere when you do that. Learn right from wrong. We won’t tolerate that behavior here in Arizona
Onions to buying a washing machine and dryer and having no one who can service it in the area. I’ve gone through two different manufacturers but both have to bring in a technician from Phoenix. That gets very expensive and you have to wait for them to have other appointments in town!
Onions to the new manager.
Orchids and a big thank you to Kim of Murray’s at Smith’s grocery store for creating such a wonderful “party tray” full of excellent cheeses, nuts, dried fruit and other tasty goodies. It is beautifully displayed and packaged. Thank you for quickly putting this together. Much appreciated!
Orchids to Tire Man. Zach is amazing as always. Got me in and out as quickly as possible while doing a fantastic job fixing my car. Thank you, Zach!
Onions to businesses that close on Mondays. Unfortunately, Monday is the only day of the week I have to get things done, but most restaurants, spas and hair salons are closed. Bummer!
Orchids to the Cary’s Carpets Rug for their help in selecting and installing our vinyl flooring. They were professional, cordial and efficient for our well-done job. Our new flooring is simply outstanding.
Orchids to the crew at Safeway drive up and go. They always offer good selections and great substitutions during these challenging times of limited supplies. You go out of your way to choose the best produce. Thank you!
