Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the woman who works at the school who constantly yells and picks on my son daily, especially bad when he’s trying to have a good day. Shame on you!
Orchids to Lakeside Builder, Tim. Even with a bum knee and supply chain issues you got the job done! Please enjoy the pot of gold and the million dollar bar. All kidding aside, you’re da best!
Onions to spa and salon owners who allow services to be done in the reception area. This is my time to enjoy myself with no kids. I want a peaceful atmosphere to enjoy my “me” time. Please have all services done in a different room or I’ll leave.
Onions to drivers who don’t pay attention when they come to a stop sign. Get off your phone, stop smoking, and pay attention! I have to wait for so many people to decide when it’s their turn or they decide to motion others to go.
Orchids to all of the people who find time to exercise at the gym, the park, or home. It’s hard to get back into the habit. You will be healthier the more you do it. Don’t let anyone talk you into taking a day off that you weren’t planning on.
Orchids to Ted in the meat department of Albertsons for making outstanding salmon kabobs and especially adding double skewers on each kabob-- making it easier to turn on the BBQ. Ted is great to deal with. Thank you Albertsons.
Onions to all you folks who have to light up the street with glaring lights, even during the lunar eclipse? Wasting electricity generated by water is wasteful on so many levels, not to mention, just plain inconsiderate. Wait until your eyes are older and lights restrict your vision!
Orchids to our local Lake Havasu City Eagle Riders Club who worked together as a team to raise and then donate $10,000 to Hospice of Havasu. Hospice of Havasu provides compassionate care to individuals who have life-limiting illnesses.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
