Orchids to Chad at Don’s Auto. He’s the man! Thank you.
Onions to the racing venue that failed to enforce the posted rule providing family seating, no alcohol or smoking. No action was taken when there was blatant violations. I reported to security that advised that they were already checking to see what the owner wanted to do. Apparently that was nothing!
Orchids to my friends in Sunrisa; especially to my guardian angles: Cheryl, Nancy, Mary and Mary. I owe you more than I could ever repay. See you in November.
Onions to schools for enclosing the campus with welded steel tubing fences. After eight million plus for football and baseball fields, what’s next? Barbed concertina wire and claymores?
Onions to bad drivers. If we’re doing the “Mad Max” driving now, I’m outfitting my vehicle to fit the requirements. Nobody wants to hit the 15 foot titanium plated diesel with the cow catcher bumper and the flaming spikes!
Onions to activity director for suggesting bowling. Tim near tore his arm off after his right thumb lodged in the ball. He had to have it popped back into socket. Ann passed out. Bob has bruised toes. I developed a hernia. How about next time just driving us to the park for a picnic like always; it’s much safer!
Onions to the grandparents leaving before the game was over. How do you think that made your grandson feel? Sure, they were down 23 points with no chance of coming from behind. We felt like leaving too but stuck it out.
Orchids to Sake Sushi & Grill! Hubby and I tried you out and your sushi was incredible! We have been repeat customers five times now and can say you are consistent! Lake Havasu City has sushi that rivals the high end sushi restaurants elsewhere!
Orchids to Linda at Pool Blasters! What wonderful work your company does! It was a delight working with you!
Orchids to Tiana at Bliss Beauty, your lash work goes above and beyond!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
