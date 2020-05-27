Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the maskless shopper who “leisurely browsed” the meat department. Yes, you can shop for essentials. But even after more stores are open, we need to minimize exposure and risk. Wear your mask, get your food, and go home! And wash your hands.
Orchids to Gary at GT Power for the electrical work on our house. Great price, very professional service and fixed our kitchen ceiling fan at no additional charge. Thank you, DJ.
Onions to the local store that would not allow the return of toilet paper! Do they understand how long it is going to take to use all that I hoarded. I even asked if I could exchange it for hamburger, and they refused. Customer service is not the same with covid-19. Guess I will blame it on the snowbirds and everyone here from California.
Orchids to the Havasu Nursing Center staff for the effort and work put into the nursing home week parade of patients and families. Healing time for all!
Onions to the city for not enforcing the dog leash law at London Bridge Beach and Rotary Park. Handing out fines instead of verbal warnings will bring quick compliance. Maybe the recent serious injury will get authorities serious about enforcing the law!
Orchids to Schmitty’s Pool Tech. You have gone above and beyond great service for so many reasons! Thank you for everything. You have a life long customer.
Onions to those selfish people taking way more cannabis products than is needed. Bogard is a word I like to use in describing such. Recently I was in serious need of “product,” finding none in town. I was bummed having to drive to Needles to get it. Did you know gas is close to four bucks there?
Orchids to Havasu Adventure Company for the wonderful experience of renting a pontoon boat from you on Mother’s Day. The price was excellent and the customer service was exceptional. Our family had the best day because of you. We will be back.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.