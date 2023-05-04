Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Pro RV Glass, Scott and Breana, owners. This small company is fabulous. They worked on resealing our Class A windshield, beautiful job. They showed up when they said they would which is very rare here. Ken and Debbie Davis.
Onions to all the people complaining about food establishments charging so much. Well, when food prices double who do you think is going to pay? Stay home or quit whining.
Onions to the food truck with the girl cooking and serving with long hair but no hair net. No one wants hair all over their food. Yuck! Not sanitary and not classy.
Orchids to Darla for our overnite stay in Oatman. We walked Main Street after dark, fed carrots to Walter the burro and had a great time. Ranger Terry
Onions to the gasoline cartel in Lake Havasu City. The average price for regular gas is $4.12. But not in Lake Havasu City where they’re hitting us for $4.64. Shameful for charging so much. We’re not in California!
Orchids and big sunflowers. Our only job is judging and loving it. Best work in the world.
Orchids to Black Bear Diner. Everyone smiling and hustling. Special kudos to our servers, Jennifer and Travis.
Onions to vacation rentals. It’s like living next to a hotel without security.
Onions to the greedy property owners in Lake Havasu City. Houses sold for party rentals at inflated prices and owners raising rents forcing people out. They are responsible for our homeless population. Anything for the almighty buck. Greed is one of the seven deadly sins.
Orchids’ to all at Rebel BBQ, first time visiting and what a special experience. I had the rib special and the Jalapeno potato salad and it was a .a real treat. Thanks.
