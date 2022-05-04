Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Campbell Cove One Stop! You not only have great food, but you always have smiles on your faces which cheer me up.
Orchids to Martini Bay. Best martinis in town and their steaks are wonderful. Service is top notch as well.
Orchids to whomever turned my purse over to the police during Desert Storm’s Thursday night event on McCulloch Boulevard. I got it back the same night with nothing missing. Whoever you are, you are awesome. Thanks again.
Onions to the $165 dollars given out by our Mohave County Chairman for “those affected by the coronavirus”. This is not enough for me to side with him. He cannot buy my vote, period. The pandemic affected everybody in the county, not just his constituents in his district.
Orchids to Rachel K. at the municipal court for being available to answer questions in a prompt,
professional and cheerful manner. Your professional conduct is outstanding.
Orchids to Burgers By the Bridge. They did it again! Everytime I go, I get great food with great customer service. Their lobster is the best. Highly recommended!
Onions to the white convertible ford mustang and the orange and black side by side speeding up Cisco Drive on Saturday. Speed limit is 25 miles per hour and you were doing at least 50 miles per hour. You were caught on video and have plate numbers. Video has been turned over to police. Slow down, children live on our streets.
Onions to the astronomical rents in our city and the low availability. Building more is not an answer. We have so many buildings in town that could be re-purposed. Why are we not doing that?
Orchids to Mills Brother’s Furniture. I’m very happy with my new mattress set.
"We have so many buildings in town that could be re-purposed. Why are we not doing that?" The "dead mall" is a candidate. This is an excellent question for city father's and local developers whose actions ($$$$$) speak louder than their words.
