Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tia at Cha Bones. A lovely woman and an amazing bartender who pours a mean Absolut citron and soda.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for our E-NEWSLETTER to continue reading.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tia at Cha Bones. A lovely woman and an amazing bartender who pours a mean Absolut citron and soda.
Onions to Arbys. They encourage us to order on the audio phone, but the drive through workers say you need to pick it up in the locked and closed dining area. I stood and knocked but all I got were blank stares from the people inside. Terrible system.
Orchids to Jason. By far the best bartender at Flying X. Great guy and funny Halloween costume.
Onions to the bar allowing two verbally abusive men to drink there and continue to harass the women even after many complaints. It’s not a safe place to drink as a young girl.
Orchids to Mark at Tank Fabricators. Personable, fast, and great product. We love the new privacy covers for our fence!
Orchids to Dr. Andrew Roberts and the daytime staff in the emergency department for being so prompt and professional. That has been the best experience we have had in the 10 years we’ve lived here thank you!
Onions to the club Halloween contest. Prizes were for six costume winners but only four contestants were awarded chips. The paid DJ received chips and the judge pocketed the remaining two. Poorly done.
Onions to the guy wearing the anti-Biden T-shirt on McCulloch Boulevard for Halloween trick or treaters. Although I agree with the message, that was not the place to wear that in front of all the kids. Really?
Orchids to Jason G. at the T-Mobile store for making my husband’s flip phone work again so quickly, and being so nice about it. Thank you.
Orchids to Whiz Kids Computer Services. All the repair staff are so nice and knowledeagable. They all do a great job.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Next Tuesday, voters, please remember that Democrats will never run out of excuses…
We may be entering a new chapter in the gamification of American politics: electio…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.