Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the radio station trying to guilt people into the jab. Telling people to get the shot because we should save the beds for people who need them. People who get the shot still end up in the hospital. Are they not allowed either? You are not my doctor.
Onions to the people vandalizing the lighthouses. Destroy your own property.
Onions to all of you greedy landlords for raising your rents by hundreds or thousands of dollars. You’re driving the middle class and the service industry out! We’re short staffed in our hospitals, stores, and restaurants.
Onions to the limited mentality of the lighthouse vandalism. Perhaps a “GoFundMe” to raise funds for capture rewards, repairs,
Orchids to Maria at Suddenlink for great customer service. Finally someone at the company who will listen to the customer. and maybe camera security. I’ll contribute! Jim W.
Orchids to the entire GraceArts Live cast and crew for their performance of Evita. Fantastic show with all local talent. How fortunate this community is to have you all!
Orchids to Connie and Nick for another festive, fun complex Halloween party, the best one yet. Costumes and food were “over the top” this year. Bonnie.
Orchids to the crew picking up big blue garbage bags full of trash along State Route 95. Can you please make your way past the Pilot? There are tons of trash from all the truck drivers and it looks horrible!
Orchids to the Havasu Classics and Andersen Chrysler for the wonderful Veteran’s Day car show! It was a beautiful day for the show. The baskets were awesome (56 in all) and the food was great. Thank you for supporting our local veterans.
Orchids to the fabulous sunrises and sunsets we get here in this beautiful desert.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(11) comments
Orchids to the onion about the slum lords raising rents...time for rent control!!!
46 - WOW! We actually agree on something!
No more air b&b's
Slumlords? Who said anything about slumlords? Landlords have made an investment in a property, you didn't. It's their property and they can use it in any way they wish. If you're not happy with the situation then move to a more affordable place. California maybe? Nah, their rents are even higher. Just live with it. Governmental interference with private property reeks of communism/socialism/totalitarianism. Who wants to live in that kind of world? Apparently you lefties do. Sad.
beanie - As usual you don't have a clue nor do you comprehend "communism/socialism/totalitarianism." My own experience shows how rent controls would not work. A new owner - a low-life, long established realtor with a nasty reputation - bought the duplex I had been living in for twelve and half years. She shows up and tells my neighbor and I to "get out" because she wants to raise the rent, BUT would not tell us how much she was expecting nor giving us the chance to pay it. We were left with no choice and had to move. My neighbor wound up living with her daughter and I left Havasu - a city I once loved. I'm now enjoying life in a progressive community surrounded by magnificent scenery and friendly people. The move was difficult to say the least, but sadly I have to admit I do not miss LHC (and I know my adoring fans will say LHC does not miss me).
Ok bb, one more time. Your property's new owner evicted you. He/she has the absolute right to do so as it is his/her property, not yours. Would it have been a nice thing to give you the chance to stay? Sure it would, but not required of her/him. Comprende? Btw, glad you're in a place that you belong. Maybe you'll stop commenting here (a place that you do not miss).
[yawn]Perhaps you should have bought your own home instead of renting, then complaining about your situation. Do you know what the new owner paid for your place? What improvements would have to be made to bring it up to code? What the new property tax bill would be? Probably not, but you continue to b*itch and moan that the new owner exercised his/her rights as the mortgagee and emptied both units so that work could be done, then rented to new tenants. How much money was spent rehabbing your unit, what with all the BS in the carpets and mud on the walls?
You don't seriously think little bobby aka big bob can actually understand the concept of what it is to be succeful. His delusional thinking is laughable at best. He has no control of his own life and should never be giving advise or his asinine rambling thoughts to anyone. Go away little bobby go away....
kaydee - When you go nuts you really GO NUTS! And BTW dummy the words you were grasping for are "successful" and "advice!" Why do these fools insist upon coming here and proving their ignorance? And no, fool, I will not go away as long as morons such as yourself show up here demonstrating their lack of education.
[thumbup]
#remove46... I agree, but you do know that's a concept championed by Democratic Socialist? There's good ideas out there if we ignore the political spin and just listen
to them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.