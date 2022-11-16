Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kelco Builders for our amazing forever home. Special thanks to Wade, Brandin and Randee for overcoming unbelievable challenges to complete the build. Thanks also to each of the contractors who had to do their work twice. You could not find a better builder for your home.
Onions to the club for closing to members for a private event. Members pay money to belong and should never be shutout from entering. I believe the clubs laws prohibit this.
Orchids to SW for 42 blissful years. More please! WS
Onions to people who do not pick up after their dogs at SARA Park Dog Park. This park belongs to all of us in the community. Let’s do better to treat it as a special place for our beloved dogs to socialize and exercise.
Orchids to Brady for hiring a beautiful young lady Anna. What a bartender. She’s great.
Orchids to Simon and Antonio of Ultimate Services. Our new shower looks great. You did good work and were careful and respectful of our home. Much appreciated.
Orchids to Johnny Auction. What a fun place to shop, peruse and just be. I don’t join the auctions, but I have given them a few items for others to bid on and I have always received a good price for them.
Orchids to Chili’s for their delicious and free Veteran’s Day meal. We seem to end up there every year for our Veteran’s Day meal and they never disappoint. Good service, too.
Onions to our lovely little village growing into a big city. We miss that small time vibe we enjoyed for so many years. There are just too many strangers now. I will say, we have gained some great people with the growth.
Orchids to the gentleman who paid for my latte. I will pay it forward and thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.