Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to WAHS (Western Arizona Humane Society) and the wonderful Dr. Solano and Destiny for coming to our house in August to assist us with our 15-year-old Labrador and sending her to eternal life with St. Francis.
Orchids to St. Michael’s United Methodist Church for a wonderful craft boutique. Loved the unique items and especially the friendly atmosphere.
Onions to all the drivers who barely stop or don’t stop at stop signs. Please stop and make sure you have a clear view of no one coming.
Orchids to Elaine Cullen and the crafters for a great craft boutique. It was so much fun and we had a great time.
Onions to a local maid service. After scheduling a week in advance for cleaning, they never showed, knowing we were having company come to visit my husband who is recovering from heart surgery. This made the third and last time they missed appointments. My bad for trusting them.
Onions to the City Council, for turning U-Haul away. They run a tight ship and everyone of their facilities that I have seen is not an eyesore, like some of the other areas in this town.
Onions to the “Beep, Beep Roadrunner Lover. The Coyote.
Orchids and congratulations to Britteny Gomez. Only 15 years old and had a hole in one at the Havasu Springs Golf Tournament last weekend. Your golfing future is looking very bright!
Orchids to the florist at Smith’s. I just wanted to give a shout out to the florist at Smith’s she is always so kind and helpful. Thank you for helping us get the flowers for the volleyball team this year.
Orchids and a thank you to Billy at Walgreens photo department. She was always very knowledgeable and very helpful.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
