Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Brandon, Keith, Cody, Frank, and Cassidy at Anderson Toyota. You made buying my 2021 Tundra so easy that we came back the next day and bought a second car, the 2022 Avalon. Thanks, Mike, for answering all of my questions. J and B.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Hospital for the excellent care I received while being hospitalized recently. To everyone I had contact with from the emergency room, the nursing staff on the 2nd floor, and even the nice lady from dietary good job by all!
Orchids to those who give without asking for something in return. Those who see the good in those around them and pass the very thought along. Those who bring a smile to another’s soul. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the physician assistant who prescribed benzonatate for chronic bronchitis to stop a cough. Within 24 hours, I called to get a prescription that actually would work, only to be told that I had to be re-evaluated and pay an additional $100.00.
Orchids to Chris in the Smith’s meat department. He split turkeys for me to take to the HCHF Food Bank for their Thanksgiving Day food boxes and had them ready in plenty of time.
Orchids to John the store manager at Smith’s for all his help making the above a wonderful contribution.
Onions to those who write an orchid about a new restaurant in town
without mentioning the name. I’m tired of driving to Parker to get a good carne asada burrito at a decent price. Help!
Onions to the onion writer about the lotto winner. Where do you get off telling other people you probably don’t know how to spend their money, and how do you know that wasn’t in their plans to start with? Maybe you should mind your own business Karen.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.