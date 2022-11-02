Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lake Havasu Family Eye Care. Thank you, Ursula, for adjusting old glasses and fitting for the new prescription replacement frames. Very nice people and professional. I didn’t trip over the curb (ha-ha)!
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body for searching the wash; Mohave Community College Staff and students, for searching the campus and friends who drove and stopped everyone they came across looking to find my puppy. He was found safe. Thank you!
Orchids to MacKinley from Optima. A very pleasant young man who arrived on time and went above and beyond to fix my television problem. I am grateful. I also found him to be a pleasure to have in my home.
Orchids to Mr. and Mrs. G. It is so nice to know that you are always available to lend a hand. We appreciate your love and help with everything in a world dominated by subjective misinformation and frankly, just plain dishonesty. We love having nice, normal neighbors like you.
Onions to the big store. My debit card gets accepted one day, then the very next day, it is rejected. So are the two other debt cards attached to separate accounts, all of which have plenty of money in them. Lo and behold, once again, the only card accepted is my credit card. Onions to being forced to purchase on credit.
Orchids to Famous Footwear. Great customer service. The young man was wonderful and so helpful and full of knowledge on the footwear offered in the store. In our world today we need many more like him doing customer service. He is a wonderful rare find.
Orchids to the staff at Optimum. Thanks, Maria. Jackie.
Orchids to the couple at Albertsons who paid my sizable grocery bill. Thanks, I’ll pay it forward.
