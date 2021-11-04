Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kim the Murrays Cheese lady at Smith’s. We always look forward to seeing you when we arrive from Wisconsin. Jack really likes the Murrays cave aged specialties and your olive bar. Thanks again for always being a friendly and helpful light when grocery shopping, we love it. Betty.
Orchids to Amore Pies and More! Due to my error, I came on the wrong date to pick up my online order. Although it was small, they went out of their way to complete my order within 90 minutes and I got my pumpkin pie fresh from the oven! I recommend them highly.
Onions to the lunches with shaved ice that expired back in June along with expired milk and cheese that were days old. Not good! Please check the dates before serving!
Onions to the parents who teach their children that people who fly flags they don’t agree with are white trash. Maybe teach them about the First Amendment rights and tell them when they are old enough to vote, we hope your rights to express your feeling are not criticized.
Onions to the lady who stated her vaccination card gives her freedom to travel and eat at restaurants. She also has the freedom to spread the virus because symptoms of covid are not as easy to recognize when you’ve been vaccinated. Keep supporting your superior attitude and thinking you’re better.
Orchids to Shugrues staff and wedding coordinators at Tux and Tulips for making my daughter’s wedding a beautiful success. Food was fantastic, DJ was perfect, decorations were beautiful, and the cake was delicious.
Orchids to Elizabeth and Nicole at MVD. Unfortunately, I had to go to MVD three mornings in a row. Elizabeth and Nicole both were very kind and helpful and had me in and out in record time. Both were efficient professional. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.