Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for the help you provided to my son. It will never be forgotten. A thankful parent.
Orchids to David from Colorado River Blinds for his awesome character, expertise and friendliness from start to finish when ordering and installing our shutters. He is truly an asset to his company and the shutters are beautiful.
Onions to the local doctors who had time right away for Secret Service members in Laughlin for covid tests. We locals have to wait for weeks to get an appointment and then sit for hours in his waiting room. Not a fair play, sorry.
Orchids to Hardy’s Tree Service for a wonderful job of trimming a big overgrown mesquite tree. Great people, fair price, and excellent service.
Orchids to Mohave Cleaning and Restoration. These people not only do a great job, they are fantastic to work with. They are always at your home when they say they will be there, I highly recommend them.
Onions to the person who damaged my new car at the grocery store. You could have at least left a note and said you’re sorry. Try to be very careful with your car.
Orchids to Michael Carlson of Priority Pool Care for a consistently stellar job on the maintenance of our pool and for his wonderful personality!
Onions to the Health Department for picking on gyms and restaurants. A barber and hairdresser have a much closer contact with their clients. Enforce the rules more equitable to save people from the virus.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City for the last minute decision to close Main Street for the trick or treaters. I was afraid we would have had ghosts and gremlins road kill.
Orchids to Dr. Heiner. After five months of burning wrist pain, one shot and gone!
Orchids to “be nice, it’s free.” If everyone would just try to get along life would be nicer for sure!
Onions to the Dodger hater who claimed this wasn’t a real World Series. Quit drinking Haterade and eating Hater Tots. When they get their rings next season they will say World Champions on them.
Onions to a hot November.
