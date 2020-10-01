Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Hardy’s Tree Service for the outstanding job of removing my dead palm tree and thinning my Pablo Verde Tree. Their price was very reasonable and they did a good job of cleaning up and following through unlike other companies that I called. If anyone needs tree service or yard cleanup I would recommend them.
Onions to me. I never thought giving orchids to those deserving a pat on the back or a simple thank you would offend anyone. I see the good in those around me and show it in words. It’s not about “Ranger Terry.” It’s about those needing a pat on the back, a simple thank you. If my orchids have offended any one, I apologize. “Ranger Terry.”
Onions to the onion about government not cleaning forests. Decades ago the environmentalists, tree hugging EPA forbid any clean-up of forests. No diseased or dead tree removal, no sweeping of the forest floor, strong restrictions on logging efforts that help control numbers of trees, etc. and we now reap the rewards of such foolishness! Talk to the AL Gores of the world!
Onions to the administration for not reducing prescription drug prices as promised. Last year my Epi-pen cost was $40 dollars and this year it is $250. It costs about $5 to make, so this makes the drug companies and the administration look really bad.
Orchids to the tall delivery driver for Rosati’s Pizza for a fast, and friendly delivery. He had a great personality and I love the Bruins face mask.
Onions to the AZ MVD. Why did you fix something that wasn’t broken? I dread going there more than going to dentist.
Onions to the people who do not pull over for first responders.
Onions to the whole mask problem. Wear one don’t wear one. I don’t care anymore. Just stay home!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
