Orchids to the kind-hearted misses that we met at Anderson Toyota. We believe her name was Sarah. She works for Milemarkers. Your ample kindness toward my wife did not go un-noticed. Thank you for being a genuinely kind soul in this world.
Orchids to Amanda at Red Baron Wings and Pizza. I went there once with my husband who is a regular. The second time, at least a week later, she remembered everything I ordered the previous time I was there. She is super nice too! I highly recommend the Red Baron Wings and Pizza.
Orchids to Schmitty’s Pool Service. We went through our home warranty insurance company to have our pool filter fixed. Schmitty’s was here the next morning to evaluate the problem. They had to order a new filter after checking with the insurance company. With the bad service everyone is getting these days I was shocked that he got it ordered and installed it today. Total time from the first phone call to the insurance, to having it installed was eight days and that was including the weekend. Thank you Schmitty.
Onions to business owners who received large amounts of covid recovery money and used it for their personal life instead of putting it into their business. It sickens me.
Orchids to Darren Huntting being back as Director of The Lake Havasu Community Choir. Folks, if you love to sing, go and join the choir. Darren is a great director and you’ll love being part of the choir. No auditions are required. They are all people who just love to sing.
Orchids to Haven House for the bridge light and wonderful walk. It is important to recognize that domestic violence exists in every town. Thank you for helping those in need.
