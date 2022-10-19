Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Clint Martin at Frontier Skin and Cancer. For over 7 years you have taken care of my skin problems. Myself and many friends are glad you are staying here to care for us. Thank you, Clint. RC flyer.


Orchids to Debbie Eyestone at Palmieri Construction. We really appreciate your professionalism and accuracy with the entire billing and invoice process of building a home.
Onions to the onion-giver about the winter visitors coming and running the town. Lake Havasu City could not support our 140 eating establishments and the numerous small businesses without them.
Orchids to Jill at the Albertsons pharmacy. She was so personable and maintained a smile while dealing with our issues as we were doing our covid testing for travel! bon voyage.
Orchids to Kelly at Anytime Fitness for giving it her all after the new owner made changes.
Orchids to the onion-giver about the bank that has only one ATM. I have the same experience. That ATM is either out of cash, being serviced or there is an intolerable line to use it. I agree 100 percent.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Police Department and SWAT for getting the drugs out of our neighborhood and off our streets!
Orchids to Crown Jewels of Havasu for the great job they did on cleaning my ring. That ring is an antique that has been in my family for generations. You treated it as though you valued it as much I do. Thank you for your professionalism and competence.
Onions to the onion-giver about the multi-million dollar home development on the lake. They are all beautiful additions to our community and we should welcome them. They will continue to employ lots of people as they are maintained inside and out.
