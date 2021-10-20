Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my dad Jim for taking such good care of me this week while I was feeling bad. Thanks Dad! Pam
Orchids to Ross Dress for Less and the Ross cashiers who raised $2,577.38 to support Friends of the Library. We appreciate your fundraising efforts and the donation.
Orchids many times over to Whiz Kid for being the best phone and computer company in town. They have the best customer service to us who don’t understand how they work. Always thinking of their customers first, Thanks, tons!
Orchids to Darrin at Chevron. This man knows what a customer wants before they ask for it. He is polite and pays attention to those shopping there. I’m a long time customer and will remain so. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to American Electrical Services, especially Ryan and Logan. Prompt, clean, affordable and extremely polite and respectful. Highly recommend!
Orchids and a heartfelt thank you to the person(s) who found my keychain on Dion and placed it on top of the mailbox. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
Onions to the post office. Years ago when a spouse had passed away you were able to write deceased on the mail and it was returned to sender. Now the post office still keeps sending the mail to our loved ones. This needs to be corrected and sent back to sender.
Orchids to Arnold at La Dolce Vita. Arnold is a customer who came back while I was doing dishes and gave me a bonus, tip of a lifetime.
Onions to the city, and the water department. My monthly bill has never exceeded $140 now for the past two months it’s 0ver $160.
Orchids to the women of the Havasu Community Health Foundation who helped watch my baby girl while I met with Dr. Wignall. Ember loved hanging out with you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
