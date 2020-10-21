Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the senior living business in our southside residential community. A small yippy dog there barks incessantly with shrillness, hurting the ears, no matter the time of day.
Orchids to Dr. King. You have managed to keep us going for well over a decade. When our backs go out or we can’t turn our necks, or both, you always know exactly what to do. Louis, you have a natural openness about you that makes us feel comfortable. We miss you! Sean and Rita
Onions to whoever found my Marine Corps Yeti cup at the bowling alley. My name and phone number is inscribed into the metal. If you are honest enough to return it to bowling alley, no questions asked. If you think it is worth a reward, call me.
Orchids to Pastor John Walton in appreciation for his service and leadership at Havasu Christian Church from his grateful congregation.
Onions to the mask wearers and enforcers. Wear one if you like CDC says 75% of you contract the virus.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City maintenance lady who cleared the bushes at the corner of Poseidon and Empress. Thank you. Dee Ann.
Onions to the 40 something anti-mask bully blocking the entrance to the polling place. He went on a loud rant about masks and his undying support for his president. No one cares what you think!
Orchids to the post office. Called about a package that was missing on Monday. It was in my box on Tuesday. In 25 years, it’s only happened once.
Orchids to Armor Fence for the fabulous new gates. Moe and crew did a fabulous installation. The new curb appeal is wonderful. Edmonds Family.
Orchids to Jen, the head chef at Blondzee’s. We were so happy to hear where you were cooking at. We missed your food and smiling face. The filet was delicious. Fantastic customer service all around.
Orchids to all of the houses that are decorated for Halloween. Love seeing them around town!
Orchids to all. As the world falls apart, I send you my heart as long as yours beats. I hope your day is sweet.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
