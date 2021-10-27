Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the Nautilus Karen. That was a joke right? If not, please get a life.
Onions to our Congress that keeps making omnibus bills that nobody understands. Break it down, guys and gals. Am I the only one who doesn’t get it?
Onions to those voting independent. We have a need to know whether a person running for City Council or mayor is a Democrat or a Republican. We have made too many mistakes with that now. Going independent is a cop-out and a no vote!
Orchids to the server from Boston at Blue Chair who remembered my mayonnaise!
Onions to the folks on the south end of town who insist on displaying their education levels in their front yards.
Orchids to the sweet lady in the white Grand Cherokee who stopped on Cisco Drive to assist our deaf Aussie pup that got out of our yard. So good of you to take a minute and try to help. Thanks for caring.
Onions to all of the obscene flags flying. Hard to explain to little ones. We just say, “ Honey, that helps you know who the sore losers are.”
Onions to those who fire anyone for not taking the covid vaccine. Many have had the virus, so why not test them for acquired immunity instead? We need our police, nurses, firefighters and all others who keep our businesses running.
Orchids to the goblin who left a painted pumpkin rock next to our front steps on North Palo Verde. We appreciate your random act of fun.
Onions to the onions about the flags flying. People are very angry about how things are and have every right to be. Denegrating our educational levels and calling us classless only shows your own snobby ignorance. Wake up!
Orchids to Lake Havasu Construction. Our addition is gorgeous! You are all so easy to work with, too.
