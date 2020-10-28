Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Trotters R/V in Kingman. I’ve been to several shops, my windshield wipers would randomly turn on when the vehicle was in motion. Nathan was the tech who discovered I had wired a gauge into the wiper switch which caused the problem. Outstanding.
Orchids to LHCPD and the gal driving the Quality tow truck for removing the abandoned motorhome off Laverne Drive. Thank you for giving us our view back.
Orchids to the two lovely ladies who are always working at Havasu Rocks and Lapidary. So nice and helpful.
Orchids to all pandemic mullet heads! Your barber shops and salons are open! Call them now!
Onions to people who are collecting unemployment and working under the table, cheating the system, you know who you are.
Orchids to the large blue sign facing State Route 95 in town. Good to see someone wanting to go “above” and beyond. Shame on you cry babies for always complaining. Get your own business and then you have the right to do what you want and it will be your choice to spend your money on whatever you want.
Onions to those haters of the blue sign. Don’t Taxifornia our Arizona. Don’t believe in freedom, go back to where you escaped from.
Orchids to the club that has so many patriotic members. It’s great that you not only support our community, but our country and our president. Special orchid to the bartender, your smile and personality lights up the room. Keep wearing that shirt!
Orchids to Dr. Wendy and all her wonderful office personnel. We finally found a vet and office staff that cares about an animal as much as its owner. We have had a couple of issues with our little Bella and everyone at Paws and Claws has been wonderful.
Orchids to the big blue sign; it seems to be driving the bedwetters crazy.
Onions to stores and shop owners for not taking the time to clean the sidewalks and parking lots in their area. Main Street sidewalks are filthy. It doesn’t matter whose responsibility it is. Clean it!
Onions to the people who cannot read the speed limit signs and go 10 under!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
