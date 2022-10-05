Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the concrete curb job in Los Lagos who had the concrete driver wash out his truck at my front walk so we can track his concrete junk into the house.
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the concrete curb job in Los Lagos who had the concrete driver wash out his truck at my front walk so we can track his concrete junk into the house.
Onions to the lady in the silver Rav 4 with the Big Bear paw sticker. You ma’am, have no regard for four way stops as you barely tap your brakes, roll through them and have no clue about who is to go first. Learn how to drive please.
Onions for cement being allowed to be poured at 6:15 am on a Saturday morning.
Orchids to all of our sponsors for NPLD day for donating to our event. Thanks to Anderson Toyota, About Time portable toilets, Bashas’, Safeway and Smith’s. We couldn’t do this without you. Also, thanks to our volunteers for coming out to help us. Friends of the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges as well as Mother Nature.
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu for nine-and-a-half years of kindness, thoughtfulness, and consideration while allowing me to offer my skills and services to our patients and families. An incredible staff sustained me along the way. How fortunate I am for the experience with Hospice of Havasu.
Onions to Lake Havasu High School. What is the point of Fall Break? We had plans to head out of town. Due to sports changes, we can’t. These kids work hard academically and physically.
Orchids to Jan at Walmart. She is always friendly at the register and does a great job! Thank you for your help Jan. You need a raise!
Orchids to Tux and Tulips. The flower arrangement that my husband bought for my birthday was lovely, and the flowers lasted a week.
